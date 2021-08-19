AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $30.61. AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF shares last traded at $30.57, with a volume of 1,878 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.80.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF stock. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF (BATS:AVDR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVDR US LargeCap Leading ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.