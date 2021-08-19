Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($1.08) Per Share (NASDAQ:TSHA)

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSHA) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taysha Gene Therapies in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 16th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.83). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Taysha Gene Therapies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.15) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.74) EPS.

Taysha Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:TSHA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.25).

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSHA. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on Taysha Gene Therapies from $67.50 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Taysha Gene Therapies in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.31.

TSHA opened at $17.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.54. The stock has a market cap of $644.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00. Taysha Gene Therapies has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $33.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $154,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 42.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taysha Gene Therapies in the second quarter worth $202,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 64.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the period. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Taysha Gene Therapies by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 432,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,160,000 after purchasing an additional 395,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.89% of the company’s stock.

Taysha Gene Therapies

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing adeno-associated virus-based gene therapies for the treatment of monogenic diseases of the central nervous system. It primarily develops TSHA-101 for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis; TSHA-118 for the treatment of CLN1 disease; and TSHA-102 for the treatment of Rett syndrome.

