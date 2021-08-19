National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO)

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for BRP in a report released on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now forecasts that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.07.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of BRP in a report on Monday, June 28th. began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Shares of DOOO opened at $82.08 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.43. The company has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 3.01. BRP has a 52 week low of $46.90 and a 52 week high of $96.44.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP’s revenue was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a $0.1074 dividend. This is an increase from BRP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.24%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in BRP by 17.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,814,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,549,000 after purchasing an additional 868,626 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in BRP by 700.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 655,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 573,296 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in BRP by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 646,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,717,000 after acquiring an additional 65,143 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BRP by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 618,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,625,000 after acquiring an additional 75,100 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.25% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

