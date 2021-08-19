HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $542,000 Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 4.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 746,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,565,000 after purchasing an additional 12,494 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $224,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 25.6% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director James A. Jr. Sabia sold 12,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.05, for a total value of $2,897,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,875,418.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $214.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $225.10. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $223.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.41.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

