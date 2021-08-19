National Bank Financial Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR)

Auto Prop Reit (TSE:APR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Auto Prop Reit in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.99. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Auto Prop Reit’s FY2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?.

