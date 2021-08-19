Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Raises Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,037 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $1,804,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 582,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,601,000 after purchasing an additional 35,941 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 231.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 17,321 shares during the period. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,567,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.31.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.25 on Thursday. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $64.21 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.51%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.57%.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

