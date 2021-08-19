Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Invests $1.53 Million in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 16,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Crane by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Crane by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,581,792 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $148,546,000 after purchasing an additional 673,598 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Crane by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 686,771 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,759 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Crane by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Crane by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,270,000 after acquiring an additional 357,014 shares in the last quarter. 65.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $97.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $93.93. Crane Co. has a 1-year low of $48.19 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Crane’s payout ratio is 44.79%.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total transaction of $259,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of Crane stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $51,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,782,468 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

