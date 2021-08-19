Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Has $1.66 Million Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,836 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 123.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ally Financial by 376.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

ALLY opened at $52.31 on Thursday. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.44.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

In related news, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,306,349.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $831,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ally Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.06.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.