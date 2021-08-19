Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 74.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.60. The firm has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.28 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $58.39 and a one year high of $79.71.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.17. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.84%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SSNC. Raymond James increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SS&C Technologies from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.69.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

