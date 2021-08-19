Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its position in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 18,299 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in SLM were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,231,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,532,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,407,000. Caas Capital Management LP raised its stake in SLM by 412.0% in the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 1,275,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in SLM in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,921,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicolas Jafarieh sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $122,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SLM shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLM from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.06.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $18.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $21.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. SLM had a net margin of 59.99% and a return on equity of 66.37%. The firm had revenue of $338.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that SLM Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is 5.38%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts.

