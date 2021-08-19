Choate Investment Advisors Invests $521,000 in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Choate Investment Advisors acquired a new position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $95,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in DraftKings by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in DraftKings by 482.0% during the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. 49.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DKNG stock opened at $52.10 on Thursday. DraftKings Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.79 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.05.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on DraftKings from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $42.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.83.

In other DraftKings news, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total transaction of $2,410,353.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 341,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,446,680.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $33,000,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,728,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,410,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,334,973 shares of company stock valued at $219,296,927 over the last three months. 62.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

