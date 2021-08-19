Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 22.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 15,609 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 726.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 12,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 10,741 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 33.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 248,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,125,000 after acquiring an additional 61,782 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the second quarter worth approximately $873,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 10.4% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Equity Residential by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 89,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,908,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

EQR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

In other Equity Residential news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $146,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at $288,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,044 shares of company stock worth $1,779,700. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

EQR opened at $81.73 on Thursday. Equity Residential has a twelve month low of $45.42 and a twelve month high of $85.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $81.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $30.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm had revenue of $598.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $597.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

