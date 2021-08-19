Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Sold by Choate Investment Advisors

Choate Investment Advisors lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,781 shares during the quarter. Choate Investment Advisors’ holdings in Corning were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $3,575,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert P. France sold 7,764 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total transaction of $319,566.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,240.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,767 shares of company stock valued at $6,561,834 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $40.59 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.79.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 69.06%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.