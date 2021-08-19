Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BIDU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,735 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 27,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

BIDU opened at $142.96 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $177.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.41 and a 1 year high of $354.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $333.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Baidu from $370.00 to $357.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

