Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 3,407 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,407 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Moderna by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 336,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,176,000 after buying an additional 74,027 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in Moderna by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Moderna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moderna by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 7,297 shares during the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $398.80 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.49. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $6.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 88.13% and a net margin of 49.79%. Moderna’s revenue was up 6457.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 29.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.71.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.04, for a total value of $1,035,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $4,266,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,614,597 shares in the company, valued at $344,425,832.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,200 shares of company stock worth $81,150,258 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

