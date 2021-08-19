IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.90 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will post earnings per share of $1.90 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for IDACORP’s earnings. IDACORP reported earnings per share of $2.02 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IDACORP will report full year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $4.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.95 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover IDACORP.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 17.95%.

IDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IDACORP in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. IDACORP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $39,008,000 after purchasing an additional 54,320 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in IDACORP by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in IDACORP by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in IDACORP by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in IDACORP during the 1st quarter worth $510,000. 70.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDA opened at $109.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.52. IDACORP has a fifty-two week low of $78.91 and a fifty-two week high of $109.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.55%.

IDACORP

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

