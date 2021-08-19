Brokerages Set Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) PT at $30.00

Shares of Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have commented on ABSI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Absci in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

ABSI opened at $20.52 on Monday. Absci has a 52 week low of $19.03 and a 52 week high of $31.53.

In other news, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of Absci stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $240,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600 over the last 90 days.

Absci Company Profile

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

