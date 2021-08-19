Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report released on Monday, August 16th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now anticipates that the utilities provider will earn $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.17.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 33.35%. The business had revenue of $527.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.52 million.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.50 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$17.50 to C$16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

Shares of AQN opened at $15.46 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $17.86. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.1706 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 53.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 46.8% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 40.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates as a diversified utility company. The firm engages in the ownership and operation of a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution and transmission utility assets. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Services Group, and Renewable Energy Group.

