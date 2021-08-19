Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunrun’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Sunrun posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.89) to $0.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.30) to $1.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sunrun.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $401.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%.

RUN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Sunrun from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $42.35 on Monday. Sunrun has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 2.11.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 18,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total value of $881,852.56. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,090,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 184,797 shares of company stock worth $8,745,752. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in Sunrun in the second quarter worth $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter worth $42,000. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sunrun

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

