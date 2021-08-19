Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galectin Therapeutics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,450 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.07% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 16.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Galectin Therapeutics

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.