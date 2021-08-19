Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Galectin Therapeutics stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.15. Galectin Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.70. The firm has a market cap of $198.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 2.31.
In other Galectin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of Galectin Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total transaction of $35,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.
About Galectin Therapeutics
Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. The company's lead product candidate is (GR-MD-02) belapectin galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.
