Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.000-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $160 million-$170 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $162.50 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on Universal Electronics from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on Universal Electronics in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Electronics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Electronics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.75.

NASDAQ:UEIC opened at $48.47 on Thursday. Universal Electronics has a twelve month low of $35.09 and a twelve month high of $65.02. The firm has a market cap of $653.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.55.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

