Icon Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 899 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 813.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 58.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Shares of JCI stock opened at $72.44 on Thursday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $39.79 and a 52-week high of $73.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.63.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Johnson Controls International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. OTR Global upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP John Donofrio sold 40,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $2,633,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,188,452.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $11,729,395.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,315,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,286,692.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 393,508 shares of company stock valued at $26,411,916 over the last three months. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.