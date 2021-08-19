Rathbone Brothers plc Increases Position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Rathbone Brothers plc grew its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) by 35.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc owned 0.07% of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF worth $565,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 2,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $28.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.80.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

