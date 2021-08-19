Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 92 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 66.4% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,683,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,158,000 after acquiring an additional 671,773 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in KLA by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after buying an additional 425,090 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in KLA by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,189,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $393,034,000 after buying an additional 391,200 shares in the last quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $108,371,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in KLA in the 1st quarter worth about $101,347,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $317.55 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $320.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $171.31 and a 12 month high of $359.69. The stock has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a return on equity of 74.13% and a net margin of 30.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,182 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.98, for a total value of $417,222.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock worth $4,088,439. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

