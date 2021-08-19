Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $1,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FHLC. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 10.3% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 913,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,879,000 after purchasing an additional 85,449 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 494,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,223,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 200,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 182,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,644,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter.

FHLC stock opened at $66.72 on Thursday. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 1-year low of $50.23 and a 1-year high of $67.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82.

