Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $437,000. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $294.28 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.64. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $214.85 and a twelve month high of $299.98.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

