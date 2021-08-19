Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys 564 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,349 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after acquiring an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,679,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $898,387,000 after acquiring an additional 524,200 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 9.5% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,671,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $871,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,443 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,909,000 after acquiring an additional 874,730 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank raised shares of AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $27.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.45. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.