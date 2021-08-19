Insider Selling: Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Sells 3,506 Shares of Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.73, for a total value of $1,254,201.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,225 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.79, for a total value of $1,189,347.75.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,224 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.19, for a total value of $1,093,548.56.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 1,200 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.08, for a total value of $463,296.00.

On Wednesday, June 30th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total value of $2,416,646.80.

On Thursday, May 20th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,485 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00.

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $338.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $375.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.93 and a quick ratio of 10.93. Twilio Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.23 and a 12 month high of $457.30. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 32.40%. The company had revenue of $668.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.74 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TWLO. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $394.98 price objective (up previously from $385.00) on shares of Twilio in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $453.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,978,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,327,253,000 after buying an additional 152,151 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,916,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,908,515,000 after buying an additional 266,826 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,824,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,295,978,000 after buying an additional 1,075,413 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,918,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,938,697,000 after buying an additional 1,384,055 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after buying an additional 205,428 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

