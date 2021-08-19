Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) COO Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total transaction of $897,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 808,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,198,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Colin Love also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Replimune Group alerts:

On Thursday, July 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total transaction of $960,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 15th, Colin Love sold 30,000 shares of Replimune Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total transaction of $1,023,000.00.

Shares of Replimune Group stock opened at $29.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 30.87 and a quick ratio of 33.25. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.40 and a 12-month high of $54.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.03 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.21.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Replimune Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Replimune Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.88.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 180.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth $86,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the first quarter worth $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates through immulytic platform. Its product candidates include RP1, RP2, and RP3. The firm’s Oncolytic immunotherapy is a cancer treatment that exploits the ability of certain viruses to selectively replicate in and directly kill tumors, as well as induce a potent, patient-specific, anti-tumor immune response.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Replimune Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Replimune Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.