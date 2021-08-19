Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) was upgraded by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $250.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $155.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 22.00% from the stock’s previous close.

BILL has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 price objective (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.46.

BILL opened at $204.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of -249.90 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $82.19 and a 1-year high of $211.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.85.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,055.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 187,036 shares of company stock worth $33,367,749 in the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

