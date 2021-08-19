Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson Sells 13,181 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 13,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.73, for a total value of $747,758.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,782,569.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

On Saturday, August 14th, James Robert Anderson sold 2,995 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.91, for a total value of $176,435.45.

On Thursday, August 5th, James Robert Anderson sold 34,053 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $2,039,774.70.

On Monday, August 2nd, James Robert Anderson sold 53,147 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $3,034,162.23.

On Monday, June 7th, James Robert Anderson sold 11,027 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total value of $577,925.07.

On Friday, June 4th, James Robert Anderson sold 16,525 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total value of $878,303.75.

Shares of LSCC opened at $56.15 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $61.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.98, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSCC. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 138,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the fourth quarter valued at $523,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at about $287,000. 86.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Story: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.