Insider Selling: Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Sells 5,628 Shares of Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NBIX opened at $91.80 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.77 and a 1 year high of $120.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.83.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 35.34%. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBIX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.60.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 81.8% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 315.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 139.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.