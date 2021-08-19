BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Marc Ostryniec Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $733,057.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 20.5% in the second quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 5,761.1% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,443,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,859,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368,102 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,305,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,610,000 after purchasing an additional 541,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.

About BigCommerce

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

