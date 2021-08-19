BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) Insider Marc Ostryniec Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) insider Marc Ostryniec sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $599,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Marc Ostryniec also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Marc Ostryniec sold 10,933 shares of BigCommerce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $733,057.65.
Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $54.48 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $42.17 and a one year high of $162.50.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIGC. Wedbush decreased their target price on BigCommerce from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on BigCommerce from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut BigCommerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist reduced their price objective on BigCommerce from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.13.
About BigCommerce
BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.
Read More: What is basic economics?
Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.