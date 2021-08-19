DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. trimmed its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DTE Energy news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

NYSE DTE opened at $120.14 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.78. DTE Energy has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $121.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $23.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

