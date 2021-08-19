Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $628,000. Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 257,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,900,000 after acquiring an additional 158,484 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,802,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 333,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 45,527 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $857,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $110.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.49. The company has a market cap of $572.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $75.98 and a 52 week high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 38.14%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

