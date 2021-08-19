Hartford Investment Management Co. Lowers Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 32.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 57 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 18.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 58 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 5,985 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,300.00, for a total transaction of $7,780,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 958 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,954 shares of company stock worth $42,020,831 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTD stock opened at $1,519.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $926.88 and a twelve month high of $1,562.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,438.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 50.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,195.71.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

