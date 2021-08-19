Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

HLI stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

