Zacks: Analysts Expect Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) will report $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Houlihan Lokey’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.90 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Houlihan Lokey posted earnings per share of $0.75 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey will report full year earnings of $4.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Houlihan Lokey.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $372.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.84 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The business’s revenue was up 76.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

HLI stock opened at $87.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.19. Houlihan Lokey has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

In related news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 540 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $40,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $752,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLI. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey by 112.5% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 70.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Further Reading: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Houlihan Lokey (HLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.