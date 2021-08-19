Hartford Investment Management Co. Sells 888 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Hartford Investment Management Co. cut its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,333 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 888 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,037,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 148,351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,949,000 after buying an additional 21,586 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 15,350 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 608,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,738,000 after buying an additional 59,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,779,000. 78.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $135.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.90 and a fifty-two week high of $140.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

In related news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total transaction of $400,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

