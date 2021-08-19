SVB Leerink Comments on Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:LVTX)

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) – SVB Leerink raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V. in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 17th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Graybosch now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.30). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Lava Therapeutics B.V.’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.39) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.57) EPS.

Lava Therapeutics B.V. (NASDAQ:LVTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lava Therapeutics B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:LVTX opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.99. Lava Therapeutics B.V. has a 1 year low of $5.50 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lava Therapeutics B.V. during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 2nd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Therapeutics B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

About Lava Therapeutics B.V.

Lava Therapeutics B.V., a biotechnology company, engages in developing a portfolio of bispecific gamma-delta T cell engagers (gamma-delta bsTCEs) for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies based on its platform. Its lead product candidate, LAVA-051, is advancing toward a Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of CD1d-expressing hematologic cancers, including chronic lymphocytic leukemia, multiple myeloma, and acute myeloid leukemia.

