Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Valvoline in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.45. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Valvoline’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.17 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VVV. Truist upped their price target on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Valvoline from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Valvoline from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

VVV opened at $30.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.70. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $34.65.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. Valvoline’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 3,963.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Valvoline during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1,318.5% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.78%.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

