Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $28.70

Vivendi SE (EPA:VIV)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €28.70 ($33.76) and traded as high as €30.68 ($36.09). Vivendi shares last traded at €30.55 ($35.94), with a volume of 1,849,253 shares traded.

Separately, UBS Group set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on Vivendi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €32.59 ($38.34).

Get Vivendi alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €28.73.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, the rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of the artist and merchandising services.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Vivendi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vivendi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.