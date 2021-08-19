Nanalysis Scientific (CVE:NSCI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.17

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (CVE:NSCI) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.18. Nanalysis Scientific shares last traded at C$1.18, with a volume of 600,233 shares traded.

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.17. The company has a market cap of C$76.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.17.

Nanalysis Scientific Company Profile (CVE:NSCI)

Nanalysis Scientific Corp., develops, manufactures, and sells compact nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers and MR imaging equipment for the pharmaceutical, biotech, chemical, security, food, materials, and education industries. It operates through Nanalysis, RS2D, and Corporate segments. The company also manufactures and sells cutting-edge electronics components for precision analytical instruments; and provides monitoring and supporting services for its NMR technologies.

See Also: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nanalysis Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nanalysis Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.