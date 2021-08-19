Brokerages Expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to Announce -$1.78 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) to announce ($1.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sierra Oncology’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.29) and the highest is ($1.47). Sierra Oncology posted earnings of ($1.39) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($6.74) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.51) to ($6.26). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($4.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.12) to ($4.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sierra Oncology.

Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ:SRRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SRRA shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Oncology in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRRA opened at $19.85 on Monday. Sierra Oncology has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.06. The firm has a market cap of $249.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 79.3% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,017,358 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,529,000 after buying an additional 450,000 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 22.4% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 545,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,628,000 after buying an additional 99,814 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 9.5% in the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 165,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 13.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 120,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Oncology by 0.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 70.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Oncology Company Profile

Sierra Oncology, Inc researches, develops, and commercializes therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally-bioavailable JAK1, JAK2, and ACVR1 inhibitor that has two completed Phase 3 trials for the treatment of myelofibrosis.

