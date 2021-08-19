ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.04 Per Share

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp in a report issued on Monday, August 16th. Piper Sandler analyst F. Schiraldi now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $3.04 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $3.05. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ConnectOne Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNOB. Raymond James upped their target price on ConnectOne Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised ConnectOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ConnectOne Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

ConnectOne Bancorp stock opened at $28.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. ConnectOne Bancorp has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $29.75.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.10. ConnectOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $67.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.79 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. ConnectOne Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 20.66%.

In related news, Director Stephen T. Boswell acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.19 per share, for a total transaction of $59,818.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,214 shares in the company, valued at $1,283,748.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNOB. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter worth $17,896,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,001,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,078,000 after buying an additional 267,377 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 55.5% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 598,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,676,000 after buying an additional 213,688 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $4,096,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,052,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,541,000 after buying an additional 147,536 shares during the period. 62.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConnectOne Bancorp Company Profile

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of ConnectOne Bank. It offers personal and commercial business loans on a secured and unsecured basis, revolving lines of credit, commercial mortgage loans, and residential mortgages. The company was founded on November 12, 1982 and is headquartered in Englewood Cliffs, NJ.

