Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Maverix Metals Inc (CVE:MMX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$5.82. Maverix Metals shares last traded at C$5.76, with a volume of 110,721 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Pi Financial lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$7.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.75 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Maverix Metals from C$8.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.27. The firm has a market cap of C$621.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Daniel O’flaherty sold 10,000 shares of Maverix Metals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.08, for a total transaction of C$70,799.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$761,901.95.

About Maverix Metals (CVE:MMX)

Maverix Metals Inc, a precious metals royalty and streaming company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, and other precious metals. It holds a portfolio of 46 development and exploration stage royalties in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally.

