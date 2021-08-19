Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.32

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €2.32 ($2.73) and traded as high as €2.39 ($2.81). Telefónica Deutschland shares last traded at €2.38 ($2.80), with a volume of 3,192,039 shares traded.

O2D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($4.12) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Telefónica Deutschland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.71 ($3.19).

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €2.32. The company has a market cap of $7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.