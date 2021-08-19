Summit Insights Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) to Sell

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) was downgraded by stock analysts at Summit Insights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $168.75 to $177.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $143.75 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on NVIDIA from $180.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $196.66.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $190.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $194.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.53. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $115.67 and a 1 year high of $208.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 37.98% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.14, for a total transaction of $78,856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $774.24, for a total value of $4,451,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,461,614.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,750 shares of company stock worth $129,553,225 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Stableford Capital II LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 1,040 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.18% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.