Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Short Interest Update

Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the July 15th total of 40,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS CRZBY opened at $6.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.69. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $8.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81. The company has a quick ratio of 15.10, a current ratio of 15.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 27.68%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Commerzbank will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CRZBY shares. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Commerzbank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Commerzbank from €5.80 ($6.82) to €6.30 ($7.41) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Commerzbank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Commerzbank from €6.50 ($7.65) to €6.00 ($7.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Commerzbank has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Commerzbank stock. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.