SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

SSP Group plc (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

SSPPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SSP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

SSPPF stock opened at $5.00 on Thursday. SSP Group has a 1 year low of $3.13 and a 1 year high of $5.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.69.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

