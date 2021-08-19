HC Wainwright Initiates Coverage on IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE)

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 120.51% from the stock’s previous close.

ISEE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on IVERIC bio from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Get IVERIC bio alerts:

ISEE stock opened at $9.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $943.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 1.65. IVERIC bio has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.18.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts predict that IVERIC bio will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IVERIC bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of IVERIC bio by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IVERIC bio Company Profile

IVERIC bio, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat ophthalmic diseases, with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. Its product candidates include Zimura and Gene Therapy. The company was founded by David R.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for IVERIC bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IVERIC bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.